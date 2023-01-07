Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

NEET PG 2023 registrations to begin TODAY at nbe.edu.in, check time and how to apply

NEET PG 2023 registrations: Eligible candidates can fill out the application form through the official website at nbe.edu.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 10:34 AM IST

NEET PG 2023 registrations to begin TODAY at nbe.edu.in, check time and how to apply
File photo

The National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) will be held on March 5, 2023, by the National Board Of Examinations In Medical Sciences (NBEMS). Registration for NEET PG will begin today (January 3) at 3 pm. The registration will end on January 27, 2023 (till 11:55 pm). Once the registration begins, eligible candidates can fill out the application form through the official website at nbe.edu.in.

The Board has also announced the exam dates for other competitive examinations, including the NEET MDS, DNB, FNGE, and others, in addition to the NEET PG exam schedule. Notably, on March 1, 2023, the NBE will hold the NEET MDS test. On January 23, 2023, the Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) 2022 will take place. The FNB exit exam is scheduled to be conducted in February or March. Interested candidates can go through the full schedule on natboard.edu.in.

NEET PG is conducted for admissions to top medical colleges to pursue postgraduate medical courses. Many students appear for the exam. Candidates have to register themselves in order to appear for the exam.

NEET PG 2023 registration: how to apply

  • Visit the official website at nbe.edu.in.
  • Click on the registration link available on the homepage.
  • Register yourself on the portal.
  • Fill up the NEET PG 2023 application form.
  • Pay the registration fee and Submit the application form.
  • Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 most expensive cricket bats used by Indian cricketers
In pics: Not only in bikinis, Shama Sikander can look sexy in sarees too
Know all about Vikram Gokhale, here’s the latest update on veteran actor’s death
Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Punch, Hyundai Creta and other CNG cars likely to launch in India in 2023
From Maggie milkshake to Fanta omelette, take a look at some weird Indian food combos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical illusion: Only 1% people can spot hidden rabbit in THIS pic
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.