NEET PG 2023 registrations begins at nbe.edu.in, know last date and how to apply

The National Board Of Examinations In Medical Sciences (NBEMS) begins the registration process for NEET PG 2023 exam. The National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) will be held on March 5, 2023. The registration process will end on January 27, 2023 (till 11:55 pm). Eligible candidates can fill out the application form through the official website at nbe.edu.in.

Admit cards will be released by the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences website nbe.edu.in on February 27, 2023.

The Board has also announced the exam dates for other competitive examinations, including the NEET MDS, DNB, FNGE, and others, in addition to the NEET PG exam schedule. Notably, on March 1, 2023, the NBE will hold the NEET MDS test. On January 23, 2023, the Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) 2022 will take place. The FNB exit exam is scheduled to be conducted in February or March. Interested candidates can go through the full schedule on natboard.edu.in.

NEET PG is conducted for admissions to top medical colleges to pursue postgraduate medical courses. Many students appear for the exam. Candidates have to register themselves in order to appear for the exam.

NEET PG 2023 registration: How to apply

Visit the official website at nbe.edu.in.

Click on the registration link available on the homepage.

Register yourself on the portal.

Fill up the NEET PG 2023 application form.

Pay the registration fee and Submit the application form.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

NEET PG 2023 notification