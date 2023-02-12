Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

NEET PG 2023 registration to end today at nbe.edu.in, know how to apply

NEET PG 2023 registration: NEET PG 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on March 5, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 10:48 AM IST

NEET PG 2023 registration to end today at nbe.edu.in, know how to apply
File photo

NEET PG 2023: National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS to end the registration process for NEET PG 2023 today (February 12, 2023). NBEMS reopened the NEET PG 2023 registration link on February 9 at natboard.edu.in.  Candidates can apply for the NEET PG entrance test at natboard.edu.in.

Despite the demand for a postponement from some aspirants, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya confirmed the exam schedule in the Lok Sabha on Friday. NEET PG 2023 will be conducted on March 5, 2023, as scheduled by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

Mandaviya said that the decision to not postpone NEET PG 2023 has been taken to streamline the process to avoid further delay in the exam and counselling process caused due to COVID-19.

NEET PG 2023: How to apply online

  • Interested candidates should go to the official website – nbe.edu.in
  • Click on the Examination tab and select NEET PG
  • Then click on the application link and get yourself registered
  • Fill out the form, upload the documents and pay the fees
  • Submit the form and download it
  • Take a print out for future reference

READ: UGC NET 2022 December: Subject-wise exam schedule released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, admit card to be out soon

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Valentine's Day: 5 most romantic cities in India to celebrate love
Tata Motors reveals much-awaited Tata Sierra EV concept at Auto Expo 2023, draws inspiration from original SUV
XXX star Aabha Paul stuns in sexy outfits, drops hot photos and videos
Meet Union Minister Smriti Irani’s newly married daughter Shanelle Irani
XXX fame Aabha Paul mesmerises fans with her hot photos and videos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 603 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.