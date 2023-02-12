NEET PG 2023 registration to end today at nbe.edu.in, know how to apply

File photo

NEET PG 2023: National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS to end the registration process for NEET PG 2023 today (February 12, 2023). NBEMS reopened the NEET PG 2023 registration link on February 9 at natboard.edu.in. Candidates can apply for the NEET PG entrance test at natboard.edu.in.

Despite the demand for a postponement from some aspirants, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya confirmed the exam schedule in the Lok Sabha on Friday. NEET PG 2023 will be conducted on March 5, 2023, as scheduled by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

Mandaviya said that the decision to not postpone NEET PG 2023 has been taken to streamline the process to avoid further delay in the exam and counselling process caused due to COVID-19.

NEET PG 2023: How to apply online

Interested candidates should go to the official website – nbe.edu.in

Click on the Examination tab and select NEET PG

Then click on the application link and get yourself registered

Fill out the form, upload the documents and pay the fees

Submit the form and download it

Take a print out for future reference

