NEET PG 2023 registration: NBE issues official notice regarding application process, check latest update

Once the registration begins, eligible candidates can fill out the application form through the official website at nbe.edu.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 07:35 AM IST

File photo

The registrations for National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) to begin soon. According to the board's official announcement on January 5, 2023, the online applications for NEET-PG 2023 will be published in the coming days. 

According to past year trends, NEET PG registration will begin in the second week of January 2023. Once the registration begins, eligible candidates can fill out the application form through the official website at nbe.edu.in.

‘Kindly ignore the advertisement published in some newspapers today informing that t the NEET-PG 2023 applications are invited from 5th January 2023 onwards.” reads the notice.

“The notification for inviting online applications for NEET-PG 2023 shall be published in coming days. Please refer to the NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in periodically in this regard. Kindly ignore the advertisement published in some newspapers today informing that the NEET-PG 2023 applications are invited from 5th January 2023 onwards,” reads the recent notice.

The exam dates for other competitive examinations have been announced by the Board, including the NEET MDS, DNB, FNGE, and others, in addition to the NEET PG exam schedule. Notably, on March 1, 2023, the NBE will hold the NEET MDS test. On January 23, 2023, the Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) 2022 will take place. The FNB exit exam is scheduled to be conducted in February or March. Interested candidates can go through the full schedule on natboard.edu.in.

NEET PG 2023 registration: Steps to apply

  • Visit the official website at nbe.edu.in.
  • Click on the registration link available on the homepage.
  • Register yourself on the portal.
  • Fill up the NEET PG 2023 application form.
  • Pay the registration fee and Submit the application form.
  • Download it and take a printout of it for future reference

NEET PG 2023 Registration Notice

