NEET PG 2023 exam tomorrow: See important details, guidelines, dress code, and more

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 04:39 PM IST
National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the NEET PG 2023 exam on March 5 for lakhs of candidates who have registered to appear for the exam. Candidates can download the NEET PG 2023 admit card from the official website-- nbe.edu.in.
The NET PG Result 2023 will be declared by March 31. Once the result is released, the counselling process will begin. The exact date has not been announced yet, however, with the extension of the internship deadline till August 11, the counselling process is expected to begin in September, leaving candidates with a gap of five months.
See here all the important details regarding the NEET PG 2023 exam:
NEET PG 2023 Admit card: How to download
Visit the official website-- nbe.edu.in, click on
On next page, click on the admit card
Enter NEET PG roll number, date of birth and other details
NEET PG 2023 Admit card will be displayed on the screen
Go through the same and download it
Take its printout for future reference.
NEET PG 2023 Exam: Important Guidelines
- Candidates must reach their exam centres one hour before their exam time
- Candidates must remember to follow all Covid-19 guidelines and wear a mask
- Candidates should know that it is mandatory to carry the printout of admit card and a valid ID proof to the exam hall. The name and details printed on both proofs should match.
- In case of any issues, candidates will not be allowed to take the exam
- Candidates are not allowed to wear any jewellery like bangles, rings, earrings etc
- Electronic items such as Bluetooth Devices, smartwatches, mobile phones, etc are banned inside the exam hall
- Candidates who have not downloaded the admit card yet can follow these steps to check and download the same.
NEET PG 2023 Exam: Dress code
- NEET Dress Code, the male candidates need to wear half-sleeve shirts or t-shirts
- Full sleeve shirts are not allowed while the candidates are writing their test
- Clothes should not be elaborate, embroidered, or with big flap pockets and designed buttons/chains
- Kurta pyjamas are also not allowed
- The candidates should wear conventional trousers or pants without baggy pockets
- The candidates should wear chappals or sandals (with a light sole) as shoes are strictly prohibited in the examination hall.