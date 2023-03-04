NEET PG 2023 exam tomorrow: See important details, guidelines, dress code, and more

NTA NEET PG 2023 exam tomorrow | Photo: PTI

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the NEET PG 2023 exam on March 5 for lakhs of candidates who have registered to appear for the exam. Candidates can download the NEET PG 2023 admit card from the official website-- nbe.edu.in.

The NET PG Result 2023 will be declared by March 31. Once the result is released, the counselling process will begin. The exact date has not been announced yet, however, with the extension of the internship deadline till August 11, the counselling process is expected to begin in September, leaving candidates with a gap of five months.

See here all the important details regarding the NEET PG 2023 exam:

NEET PG 2023 Admit card: How to download

Visit the official website-- nbe.edu.in, click on

On next page, click on the admit card

Enter NEET PG roll number, date of birth and other details

NEET PG 2023 Admit card will be displayed on the screen

Go through the same and download it

Take its printout for future reference.

NEET PG 2023 Exam: Important Guidelines

Candidates must reach their exam centres one hour before their exam time

Candidates must remember to follow all Covid-19 guidelines and wear a mask

Candidates should know that it is mandatory to carry the printout of admit card and a valid ID proof to the exam hall. The name and details printed on both proofs should match.

In case of any issues, candidates will not be allowed to take the exam

Candidates are not allowed to wear any jewellery like bangles, rings, earrings etc

Electronic items such as Bluetooth Devices, smartwatches, mobile phones, etc are banned inside the exam hall

Candidates who have not downloaded the admit card yet can follow these steps to check and download the same.

NEET PG 2023 Exam: Dress code