NEET PG Result 2023 will be declared by March 31. Once the result is released, the counselling process will begin.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 07:04 AM IST

NEET PG 2023 exam today: Check timings, CBT duration, exam centre guidelines and more
File photo

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is all set to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test — Postgraduate today (March 5, 2023). NEET PG 2023 admit card can be downloaded from the official website-- nbe.edu.in. The NEET PG Result 2023 will be released by March 31. After the result declaration, the counselling process will begin. 

NEET PG 2023 Exam Timings
The duration of the NEET PG 2023 Exam is 3 hours and 30 minutes.

NEET PG 2023 Marking Scheme
There will be 25 per cent negative marking for incorrect answers. No marks will be deducted for unattempted questions.
Correct Response: 4 Marks
Incorrect Response: 1 Mark shall be deducted
Unattempted Question: Zero

NEET PG 2023 Exam: Important Guidelines 

Candidates must reach their exam centres one hour before their exam time
Candidates must remember to follow all Covid-19 guidelines and wear a mask
Candidates should know that it is mandatory to carry the printout of admit card and a valid ID proof to the exam hall. The name and details printed on both proofs should match. 
In case of any issues, candidates will not be allowed to take the exam
Candidates are not allowed to wear any jewellery like bangles, rings, earrings etc
Electronic items such as Bluetooth Devices, smartwatches, mobile phones, etc are banned inside the exam hall
Candidates who have not downloaded the admit card yet can follow these steps to check and download the same.

