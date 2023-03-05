NEET PG 2023 exam today: Check timings, CBT duration, exam centre guidelines and more

File photo

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is all set to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test — Postgraduate today (March 5, 2023). NEET PG 2023 admit card can be downloaded from the official website-- nbe.edu.in. The NEET PG Result 2023 will be released by March 31. After the result declaration, the counselling process will begin.

NEET PG 2023 Exam Timings

The duration of the NEET PG 2023 Exam is 3 hours and 30 minutes.

NEET PG 2023 Marking Scheme

There will be 25 per cent negative marking for incorrect answers. No marks will be deducted for unattempted questions.

Correct Response: 4 Marks

Incorrect Response: 1 Mark shall be deducted

Unattempted Question: Zero

NEET PG 2023 Exam: Important Guidelines

Candidates must reach their exam centres one hour before their exam time

Candidates must remember to follow all Covid-19 guidelines and wear a mask

Candidates should know that it is mandatory to carry the printout of admit card and a valid ID proof to the exam hall. The name and details printed on both proofs should match.

In case of any issues, candidates will not be allowed to take the exam

Candidates are not allowed to wear any jewellery like bangles, rings, earrings etc

Electronic items such as Bluetooth Devices, smartwatches, mobile phones, etc are banned inside the exam hall

Candidates who have not downloaded the admit card yet can follow these steps to check and download the same.