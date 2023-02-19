NEET PG 2023: Exam still scheduled for March 5 amid postponement demand, check important guidelines

NEET PG 2023 | Photo: PTI

Doctors and NEET PG aspirants have been demanding to postpone the NEET PG 2023 exam. There hasn't been any confirmation on the postponement of the exam, but the National Testing Agency (NTA) has earlier released the exam date and it's as of now expected to the held on March 5. In order to appear for NEET PG smoothly, aspirants must adhere to all of the guidelines established by the authorities.

NBE will release the NEET PG 2023 Admit Card on February 22, 2023. Candidates will be informed through SMS/Email alerts and website notices regarding the availability of the admit card on the NBEMS website.

Read: Postpone NEET PG 2023 exam: Big update students need to know, details inside

NEET PG 2023: Important instructions