NEET PG 2023: Exam still scheduled for March 5 amid postponement demand, check important guidelines

The NEET PG 2023 exam is likely to be held on March 5.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 04:09 PM IST

NEET PG 2023 | Photo: PTI

Doctors and NEET PG aspirants have been demanding to postpone the NEET PG 2023 exam. There hasn't been any confirmation on the postponement of the exam, but the National Testing Agency (NTA) has earlier released the exam date and it's as of now expected to the held on March 5. In order to appear for NEET PG smoothly, aspirants must adhere to all of the guidelines established by the authorities.

NBE will release the NEET PG 2023 Admit Card on February 22, 2023. Candidates will be informed through SMS/Email alerts and website notices regarding the availability of the admit card on the NBEMS website.

NEET PG 2023: Important instructions

  1. Candidates need to download the admit card from the official website and paste a photo of their recent passport-size photograph. 
  2. The passport-size photo must reveal the full front view of the face with a neutral expression. No Caps, Stethoscopes, Goggles, or Ornaments are to be worn.
  3. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the Barcoded/QR Coded Admit card with his/her recent coloured photograph pasted on it.
  4. Candidates must carry government issues photo ID -- PAN Card, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport and Aadhaar Card (With Photograph).
  5. To avoid crowding at the test venue entry, there will be staggered time slots for candidates to report. The reporting counter will close 30 minutes prior to the test start time. This will allow time for security checks, identity verification and checking in for examination.
  6. Candidates reporting late or beyond the prescribed time shall not be allowed to appear in the exam under any circumstances.
