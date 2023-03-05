NEET PG 2023 exam key updates: Check answer key, result date, time, other important details

NEET PG 2023 Updates: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) hosted the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) today. NEET PG 2023 test took place from 9 am to 12.30 pm despite several protests and petitions from students and doctors advocating a postponement of the exams.

About 2.9 lakh students took the test at various locations across the nation. The exam's question paper contained 200 multiple-choice answers. Candidates will receive 4 marks for each correct response, and 1 mark will be deducted for each incorrect response.

NEET PG 2023 Exam: Answer Key

The date and time for the distribution of the NEET PG 2023 Exam Answer Key have not yet been made public by the NBE. However, natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in, the official websites, would be the only place where all updates regarding the NEET PG 2023 test key are provided.

NEET PG 2023 Exam: Result date

By March 31, the NEET PG 2023 result shall be made public. The deadline for internship applications has been extended to August 11 and counselling is anticipated to start in September.

Supreme Court on postponing of NEET PG 2023 Exam

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-PG 2023 was planned on March 5. Supreme Court previously declined to hear arguments in favour of postponing it, stating that nothing in the world could stop someone who failed from trying again.

Two petitions asking for the postgraduate medical admission test to be delayed were before the top court. Because the deadline for internship applications was extended to August 11, the petitioners argued that they had not had enough time to adequately study for the exam and that the exam should be postponed.

