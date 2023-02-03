NEET PG 2023: Doctors to stage nationwide protest for postponing exam, halt OPD services

Photo: File (Image for representation)

Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), a group of doctors, on Friday called for a national protest after they were unable to meet with officials from the Health Ministry about the students' requests for the postponement of the NEET PG 2023 exam. The association has already requested permission for a nonviolent protest by NEET PG candidates in writing to the Deputy Commissioner of Police.

The protesting doctors are also calling for the resignation of Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Health Minister, and are pleading with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reinstate Dr. Harsh Vardhan.

Taking to Twitter, Dr Manish Hangra, Chief Advisor of Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) also tweeted about this.

In addition, on Friday, the FAIMA organised a Twitter storm during which medical professionals tweeted their requests under the hashtag #ResignMansukhMandaviya.

Following the Twitter storm, the FAIMA announced it would hold a nonviolent demonstration at Jantar Mantar. If the authorities did not respond to the requests of the aspirants, the FAIMA said it would consider closing down OPD operations, which could result in a complete shutdown.

In an earlier letter to the health minister, the FAIMA claimed that approximately 10,000 NEET PG aspirants were not eligible to take the test. Additionally, the association had pleaded with the authorities to change the eligibility requirements and postpone the exam by two to three months.

The doctors' opposition comes after the National Board of Examinations (NBE) previously declared that NEET PG 2023 would take place on March 5, 2023. The final result will be announced by March 31, 2023. The hashtag #NEETPG2023 has been trending on Twitter since the NEET PG 2023 applicants started demanding the exam's postponement and voicing their distress on social media.

