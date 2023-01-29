NEET PG 2023: Doctors plan to meet Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, seek postponement of exam

File photo

The members of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) announced on Saturday that they are planning to meet with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya on January 31 and will discuss the matter in person. This comes days after they wrote a letter to him regarding the postponement of NEET PG 2023. The FAIMA hoped that the health minister would pay attention to their request and offer a cooperative resolution.

Taking to Twitter, FAIMA twitted, “A delegation of #FAIMA will be having a meeting with Hon’ble Health Minister Shri @mansukhmandviya Ji regarding #NEETPG2023 Postponement issue on 31st January! We hope Sir will listen to our demands & will provide some solution!,”.

The change occurs when the National Board of Examinations (NBE) concluded the online registration period for the National Eligibility and Entrance Test for Postgraduates (NEET PG) 2023 on January 27, 2023.

Last week, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Maksukh Mandaviya, urging the postponement of the exam by two to three months. In another request, the UDFA also asked the government to revise the new internship cut-off. The body reasoned that many of the interns still remain ineligible. The MBBS internship cut-off date was extended to June 30 by the Union Health Ministry on January 13 from the earlier March 31, 2023.

In the letter, the UDFA said that the internship completion date of June 30 is “not justifying criteria for ongoing internship batch”, as per NBEMS revised internship eligibility criteria for NEET PG 2023.

The letter claimed that even after the date revision, as many as 10,000 interns from many states still remain ineligible for NEET PG 2023.

“Recently, NEET-PG 2022 special stray round counselling was conducted on January 10. Many of the NEET-PG aspirants were busy attending counselling. So NEET-PG participants/aspirants are getting less time to prepare for the upcoming exam scheduled on March 5,” the letter said.

The body asked the government to “serve justice to NEET PG 2022 aspirants by postponement” by a minimum of 2-3 months and “re-revision of internship eligibility criteria for ineligible interns” so that they are eligible for the exam.