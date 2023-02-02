Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

NEET PG 2023: Doctors meet Health Minister to discuss postponement of medical entrance exam, know details

A meeting was conducted between Doctors and the health minister to discuss the postponement of NEET PG 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 04:51 PM IST

NEET PG 2023: Doctors meet Health Minister to discuss postponement of medical entrance exam, know details
NEET PG 2023 final decision on postponement of exam | Photo: PTI

Thousand of medical aspirants continue to demand the postponement of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) Postgraduate (PG) 2023 exam by 2-3 months after the National Board of Examinations (NBE) announced the NEET PG 2023 exam date on January 6. 

On January 31, a delegation of FAIMA (Federation of All India Medical Association) members met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to discuss the postponement of NEET PG 2023. Another meeting will be conducted in the next two days and the final decision will be taken. 

Postponing the NEET UG 2023 exam will give candidates enough time to prepare for the exam, as per doctors' associations. Apart from the NEET PG 2023 postponement, the doctors are also demanding a revision of the internship deadline as many interns remain ineligible. 

Read: IRMS jobs through UPSC CSE 2023, Railway drops plan for separate exam: Details

“I had a meeting with all the officials of the ministry and will be meeting him too in 2 days. They are searching for every chance to postpone. The main hurdle being #TCS(online exam company) denied any vacant date for the exam before September. Otherwise, they were convinced. still will try my best,” Manish Jangra, founder of, FAIMA tweeted.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Aabha Paul, Neelam Bhanushali, Flora Saini, Anveshi Jain: XXX, Gandii Baat stars who are internet night queens as well
Happy birthday Amy Jackson: Photos of 2.0 actress that proves she is the hottest mumma of the town
Meet Jitendra Mani, IPS officer who lost 46 kgs in just 8 months
From Shubman Gill's 208 to Rohit Sharma's 264: Know all ODI double centurions in cricket history
Yearender 2022: Fast X, Mission Impossible 7, Aquaman 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, upcoming Hollywood movies of 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IRMS jobs through UPSC CSE 2023, Railway drops plan for separate exam: Details
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.