NEET PG 2023: Doctors meet Health Minister to discuss postponement of medical entrance exam, know details

NEET PG 2023 final decision on postponement of exam | Photo: PTI

Thousand of medical aspirants continue to demand the postponement of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) Postgraduate (PG) 2023 exam by 2-3 months after the National Board of Examinations (NBE) announced the NEET PG 2023 exam date on January 6.

On January 31, a delegation of FAIMA (Federation of All India Medical Association) members met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to discuss the postponement of NEET PG 2023. Another meeting will be conducted in the next two days and the final decision will be taken.

Postponing the NEET UG 2023 exam will give candidates enough time to prepare for the exam, as per doctors' associations. Apart from the NEET PG 2023 postponement, the doctors are also demanding a revision of the internship deadline as many interns remain ineligible.

“I had a meeting with all the officials of the ministry and will be meeting him too in 2 days. They are searching for every chance to postpone. The main hurdle being #TCS(online exam company) denied any vacant date for the exam before September. Otherwise, they were convinced. still will try my best,” Manish Jangra, founder of, FAIMA tweeted.