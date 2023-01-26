NEET PG 2023: Doctor's body writes letter to health minister requesting to reschedule medical entrance

NEET PG 2023: Photo: PTI

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has written a letter asking the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 exam. The association wrote a letter and requested Mandaviya to reconsider the internship eligibility for aspirants.

The association requested the minister on social media to work on the basic issues of other than opening new medical colleges. “Requesting Hon’ble Union Health Minister Shri Dr Mansukh Mandaviya Ji to work on the basic issues beside opening new Medical colleges,” reads the tweet.

The body further stated that if NEET PG 2023 is conducted on March 5 then nearly 10,000 NEET candidates will not be eligible to appear in the exam. It has further asked the minister to postpone the NEET PG 2023 by 2 to 3 months.

The FIMA also added that the because the NEET PG 2022 stray counselling was conducted on January 10, many students did not get enough time to prepare for the NEET PG 2023.

Students are worried about the long gap between the NEET PG and the counselling process and have taken to social media to reach out to the concerned authorities to listen to their pleas and postpone the exam.

Hashtags such as #NEETPG, #NEETPG2023, and #postponeneetpg23 have been trending for the past month. Over the past few days, Twitter has been flooded with tweets from multiple NEET candidates who are requesting the postponement of the March 5 exam.