NEET PG 2023: Doctors’ body writes to government, makes multiple requests; details inside

File Photo

Doctors’ body United Doctors Front Association (UDFA) has made a fresh plea to the Union Health Minister regarding NEET PG 2023 examination. The NEET PG 2023 exam is slated to be conducted on March 5. In the latest letter, the doctors’ body has sought the postponement of the exam by two to three months.

In another request, the UDFA also asked the government to revise the new internship cut-off. The body reasoned that many of the interns still remain ineligible. The MBBS internship cut-off date was extended to June 30 by the Union Health Ministry on January 13 from the earlier March 31, 2023.

The body said that medical students are in a state of “turmoil”. The major unresolved issues regarding the early scheduled date for NEET PG 2023 is hampering their focus in studies and exam preparations.

In the letter, the UDFA said that the internship completion date of June 30 is “not justifying criteria for ongoing internship batch”, as per NBEMS revised internship eligibility criteria for NEET PG 2023.

The letter claimed that even after the date revision, as many as 10,000 interns from many states still remain ineligible for NEET PG 2023.

“Recently, NEET-PG 2022 special stray round counselling was conducted on January 10. Many of the NEET-PG aspirants were busy attending counselling. So NEET-PG participants/aspirants are getting less time to prepare for the upcoming exam scheduled on March 5,” the letter said.

The body asked the government to “serve justice to NEET PG 2022 aspirants by postponement” by a minimum of 2-3 months and “re-revision of internship eligibility criteria for ineligible interns” so that they are eligible for the exam.

