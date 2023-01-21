Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

NEET PG 2023: Doctors’ body writes to government, makes multiple requests; details inside

The NEET PG examination for the year is scheduled to be conducted on March 5, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 04:09 PM IST

NEET PG 2023: Doctors’ body writes to government, makes multiple requests; details inside
File Photo

Doctors’ body United Doctors Front Association (UDFA) has made a fresh plea to the Union Health Minister regarding NEET PG 2023 examination. The NEET PG 2023 exam is slated to be conducted on March 5. In the latest letter, the doctors’ body has sought the postponement of the exam by two to three months. 

In another request, the UDFA also asked the government to revise the new internship cut-off. The body reasoned that many of the interns still remain ineligible. The MBBS internship cut-off date was extended to June 30 by the Union Health Ministry on January 13 from the earlier March 31, 2023.

The body said that medical students are in a state of “turmoil”. The major unresolved issues regarding the early scheduled date for NEET PG 2023 is hampering their focus in studies and exam preparations. 

In the letter, the UDFA said that the internship completion date of June 30 is “not justifying criteria for ongoing internship batch”, as per NBEMS revised internship eligibility criteria for NEET PG 2023.

The letter claimed that even after the date revision, as many as 10,000 interns from many states still remain ineligible for NEET PG 2023

“Recently, NEET-PG 2022 special stray round counselling was conducted on January 10. Many of the NEET-PG aspirants were busy attending counselling. So NEET-PG participants/aspirants are getting less time to prepare for the upcoming exam scheduled on March 5,” the letter said. 

The body asked the government to “serve justice to NEET PG 2022 aspirants by postponement” by a minimum of 2-3 months and “re-revision of internship eligibility criteria for ineligible interns” so that they are eligible for the exam. 

READ | JEE Main Session 1 Exam: NTA releases JEE Main Session 1 admit card at jeemain.nta.nic.in, know how to download

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
IND vs BAN: Meet the beautiful WAGs of Bangladesh players ahead of India's tour
IPL auctions: From Kaviya Maran to Gautam Gambhir meet the smart brains behind success of franchises
Viral Photos of the Day: Shehnaaz Gill, Kriti Sanon give fashion goals in casual outfits
Bigg Boss 16: Meet Ikka and Seedhe Maut who performed live with MC Stan, know their real names
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas anniversary: A look at couple's romantic photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MPPSC recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 1456 Medical Officer posts, apply at mppsc.mp.gov.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.