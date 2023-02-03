NEET PG 2023: Doctors’ body adamant on demand to postpone exam, asks Health Minister to take a call

NEET PG 2023 latest updates | Representational Photo

NEET 2023 latest news: The demand for postponement of NEET PG 2023 exam is gathering steam. Thousands of aspirants are seeking relief from the government. Doctors’ association FAIMA has stated that the demand is fixed, which is postponement of the NEET PG 2023 exam by two to three months. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Post Graduate 2023 (NEET PG 2023) is slated to be held on March 5.

The exam date was announced by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) back on January 6. Calls for postponement have been rampant on social media platforms with doctors’ and aspirants even reaching out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They are asking him to intervene and get the issue resolved.

4- What has happened with @FAIMA_INDIA_ representatives is not good. any commitments should be honoured by @OfficeOf_MM

5- Member Prliamnt cud be of any party but Health Minister is for all.

6- requesting @mansukhmandviya to take a call on postponement immediately.#NEETPG2023 — Dr. Rohan Krishnan (@DrRohanKrishna3) February 2, 2023

A delegation from doctors’ association FAIMA met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday, January 31, to raise the issue. It was being speculated that there might be a positive response from the government by Friday, February 3. However, FAIMA has not received any response till now. The association’s leaders have been asking the Health Minister to urgently take a call on the issue.

Aspirants are demanding delay in the NEET PG 2023 exam saying that they do not have sufficient time to prepare. Along with postponement of the exam, doctors are also asking the Health Ministry to give relief on the deadline for internships. Many of the interns remain ineligible for the exam, they said.

READ | NEET PG 2023: Application correction window to close today at nbe.edu.in, know how to make changes