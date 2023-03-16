Search icon
NEET PG 2023: When will counselling process begin? Check details here

The NEET PG 2023 counselling process is likely to begin on July 15.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 06:31 AM IST

NEET PG 2023| Photo: PTI

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2023 result was declared on Wednesday by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).   Candidates who appeared for the NEET PG 2023 can check the result from the official website-- natboard.edu.in. Individual scorecards of candidates will be available for download from March 25 onwards.

The medical counselling committee is most likely to conduct the NEET PG counselling from July 15, 2023. 

The NEET PG 2023 cut-off for admission to MD/MS/DNB/Diploma courses is 291 for general and EWS categories, 274 for general-PWBD candidates and 257 for SC, ST and OBC candidates (Including PwBD of SC/ST/OBC).

Candidates who have qualified for the NEET PG 2023 counselling to complete the admission process. For 50 per cent of all India quota seats, candidates have to apply with the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on mcc.nic.in. For state quota seats, they have to apply through respective state authorities. 

