NEET PG 2023 Counselling dates announced, registrations to begin on July 27 at mcc.nic.in

The NEET PG 2023 counselling schedule has been released by the Medical Counselling Committee. The registration will start on July 27, 2023 onwards. Candidates can apply online through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

The tentative dates for MD, MS, Diploma, PG DNB, and MDS courses for the academic year 2023 have been released. It includes 50% AIQ for NEET and 100% Deemed/Central Universities/AFMS-only registration.

The registration will begin on July 27 and end on August 1 of 2023, according to the schedule. The facility's opening date is July 28 and its closing date is August 2, 2023. The seat distribution process will take place between August 3 and August 4, 2023. August 5, 2023, will mark the announcement of the outcome.

The MCC portal will open to candidates on August 6, 2023, for document upload. From August 7 through August 13, 2023, reporting or joining will take place. Assessment of Joined Candidates Institutional data From August 14 through August 16, 2023, data will be shared with MCC. Candidates can visit the MCC's official website for further information.

