NEET PG 2023: Check exam date, registration process, fee, and how to apply at natboard.edu.in

Medical aspirants can apply for NEET PG 2023 through the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 08:10 AM IST

The registration process for the National Eligibility cum Eligibility Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) to end on January 27, 2023 by the National Board of Examinations (NBE). Interested candidates can apply for NEET PG 2023 through the official websites nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. NEET-PG 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on March 5 in a single day and single session as a computer-based exam.

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has written a letter asking the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 exam. The association wrote a letter and requested Mandaviya to reconsider the internship eligibility for aspirants.

Many aspirants have also taken to social media to express their concerns to postpone the NEET PG exam by using hashtags such as #postponeneetpg23 #DeferNEETPG2023 #NEETPG2023.

NEET PG 2023: Steps to apply 

Step 1: Visit the official website of NBE - www.natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the NEET PG 2023 tab and click on the application link on the homepage. 

Step 3: Now, enter your registration details and click on submit.

Step 4: Fill out the application form and pay the application fee. 

Step 5: Submit the form and download the page.

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout for future use. 

As per NBE's official notification, "Applications forms once submitted cannot be withdrawn. The fee shall neither be carried forward to a future date nor refunded under any circumstances. Any claim for refund, adjustment, or carrying forward of Application fee will not be entertained."

For the unversed, the exam fee is Rs 4,250 for the General category, OBC, and EWS category, and Rs 3,250 for the SC, ST, and PWD categories.

READ: NEET PG 2023: Doctor's body writes letter to health minister requesting to reschedule medical entrance

