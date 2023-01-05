Search icon
NEET PG 2023: NBEMS to begin registrations TODAY at nbe.edu.in, know how to apply

NBEMS has announced to conduct the NEET PG exam for MS, MD and PG Diploma programmes on March 5, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 10:54 AM IST

File photo

The registrations for National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) are likely to begin today, (January 5, 2023). The registration process and information bulletin will be available on the official websites nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in, according to a notice published in an official journal by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBE.

NEET PG 2023 will be held on March 5, 2023, by the National Board Of Examinations In Medical Sciences (NBEMS). According to past year trends, NEET PG registration will begin in the second week of January 2023. Once the registration begins, eligible candidates can fill out the application form through the official website at nbe.edu.in.

The exam dates for other competitive examinations have been announced by the Board, including the NEET MDS, DNB, FNGE, and others, in addition to the NEET PG exam schedule. Notably, on March 1, 2023, the NBE will hold the NEET MDS test. On January 23, 2023, the Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) 2022 will take place. The FNB exit exam is scheduled to be conducted in February or March. Interested candidates can go through the full schedule on natboard.edu.in.

NEET PG is conducted for admissions to top medical colleges to pursue postgraduate medical courses. Many students appear for the exam. Candidates have to register themselves in order to appear for the exam.

NEET PG 2023 registration: Steps to apply

  • Visit the official website at nbe.edu.in.
  • Click on the registration link available on the homepage.
  • Register yourself on the portal.
  • Fill up the NEET PG 2023 application form.
  • Pay the registration fee and Submit the application form.
  • Download it and take a printout of it for future reference

