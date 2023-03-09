NEET PG 2023 answer key, result date latest update: When, where and how to download

File photo

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to release the answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test — Postgraduate soon. About 2.9 lakh students appeared for the NEET PG Exam 2023 conducted at various locations across the nation. The NEET PG result will be released on March 31, 2023. Once released, candidates can download the NEET PG answer key and NEET PG result through the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in. NEET PG exam was conducted on March 5, 2023.

After the NEET PG result declaration, the counselling process will begin. The exam's question paper contained 200 multiple-choice answers. Candidates will receive 4 marks for each correct response, and 1 mark will be deducted for each incorrect response.

NEET PG 2023 Answer Key: Steps to check

Visit the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

Click on NEET PG 2023 Answer Key link

A new PDF file will open up where candidates can check the answers.

Download the page and save it for further need.

Once the answer key is, the option to raise objections against it will also begin. Follower by NEET PG result declaration and NEET PG counselling process.