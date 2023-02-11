NEET PG 2023: Agitating doctors' body plans next big step after Health Minister rejects postponement demand

Postpone NEET PG 2023 exam latest update: After Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya declared that the NEET PG 2023 exam would be held on March 5 as scheduled, protesting doctors under the banner of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) challenged to take legal action to postpone the exam by two to three months. The doctors' body, FAIMA, stated that it will fight for the exam with everything it has and that it is considering all legal options.

“We stand by our #NEETPG Aspirants. We never want to be in good books of @MoHFW_INDIA on keeping future of our aspirants on stake! We will give our 100% efforts to fight for it. We are thinking over legal aspect of the issue. We request all other organisation too to join us,” FAIMA tweeted.

We stand by our #NEETPG Aspirants



We never want to be in good books of @MoHFW_INDIA on keeping future of our aspirants on stake!



We will give our 100% efforts to fight for it.

We are thinking over legal aspect of the issue.



We request all other organisation too to join us! — FAIMA Doctors Association (@FAIMA_INDIA_) February 10, 2023

Aspirants for the NEET-PG entrance exam have been requesting authourities to postpone the exam for several weeks now, citing a delay in finishing their internship. NEET-PG applicants were among the doctors who participated in a protest earlier this week at Jantar Mantar, urging on the government to delay the entrance exam.

For those looking to enrol in postgraduate medical programmes, Mansukh Mandaviya stated that the NEET PG 2023 exam will be held on March 5 according to schedule. In response to the growing calls for the postponement of NEET PG 2023, Dr. Rohan Krishnan, National Chairman of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), tweeted that the association would pursue legal action if nothing was decided.

READ | Postpone NEET PG 2023 exam: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya makes big statement, read details inside

NEET PG 2023 should be delayed by two to three months, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) requested in a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earlier this week. The IMA stated in the letter that because the NEET PG date does not coincide with the completion dates for internships in different regions of the nation, many aspiring MBBS students who have not yet finished their internships will withdraw their chance to pursue postgraduate education.

The remarks were made by Mandaviya on Friday, February 10, during his speech in the Lok Sabha. “The government has recently extended the internship cut-off date to August 11, 2023, so that no students across the country are ineligible to appear for the exam. Secondly, students were informed about five months earlier that the NEET PG exam 2023 will be held on March 5,” Mandaviya stated.

Reacting to Mandaviya's staement, Dr. Rohan wrote on Twitter, " Your reply @mansukhmandviya is not proper. Why just only one batch suffer the most because of COVID. There is a “TRIAGE” protocol for emergencies, & “Damage Control Protocols” for coming out of Pandemic. However, now his stand is clear it seems , NO POSTPONEMENT as of now."