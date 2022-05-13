NEET PG 2022 to be conducted on May 21: Know why Supreme Court rejected postponement plea

File photo

Despite endless requests by medical aspirants and students, the Supreme Court on Friday finally decided not to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Post Graduate (NEET-PG) 2022, citing reasons of doctors’ careers and the needs of the patients.

The Supreme Court bench rejected the plea filed by medical aspirants seeking the deferment of the medical entrance examination, stating that the postponement of NEET PG 2022 would lead to “chaos and uncertainty” for the care of the patients.

Since the NEET PG 2022 examination is not being postponed, it will be conducted as scheduled on May 21. The Supreme Court said that if the exam is postponed, it would impact the care of patients and the careers of doctors in India.

The bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant observed that any delay in the conduction of the NEET PG 2022 examination would lead to a fewer number of resident doctors, which will in turn have a major impact on the care of patients.

Supreme Court says the request to postpone NEET-PG 2022 cannot be entertained as it would affect patient care and doctors' career; the needs of patient care is paramount. — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2022

“The needs of patient care are paramount,” said the SC bench during the hearing. The bench also said, “As regards the submission that postponement will not cause prejudice, what must be borne in mind is that there are students who have registered.”

The Supreme Court further noted that over two lakh doctors have registered to appear for the NEET PG 2022 examination. The court said that the careers of these doctors will be impacted and their needs will be prejudiced if the medical entrance test is postponed.

Medical aspirants had filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking the postponement of the NEET PG 2022 examination since the dates of the test are clashing with the already-underway NEET PG 2021 counselling, which was delayed several times.

The petitioners were seeking the deferment of the examination by 4 to 8 weeks so that those who appeared for NEET PG 2021 counselling have enough time to prepare for this year’s exam.

All aspirants must note that since the NEET PG 2022 postponement plea has been rejected, the exam will be held as per the original schedule, on May 21.

READ | NEET PG 2022 BREAKING: Supreme Court rejects plea seeking to postpone exam, says patient care 'paramount'