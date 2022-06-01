NEET PG 2022 result declared in record 10 days, Health Minister praises NBEMS for commendable job

File Photo

The results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Post Graduate) were declared on Wednesday in record 10 days after the examination on May 21. The announcement of the NEET PG 2022 results in record time was appreciated by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya who appreciated the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for a ‘commendable job.

“NEET-PG result is out! I congratulate all the students who have qualified for NEET-PG with flying colours,” tweeted Health Minister.

“I appreciate @NBEMS_INDIA for their commendable job of declaring the results in record 10 days, much ahead of the schedule,” he added.

Mandaviya also shared the link for NEET PG 2022 candidates to check the result at https://natboard.edu.in.

NEET-PG result is out!



I congratulate all the students who have qualified for NEET-PG with flying colours.



I appreciate @NBEMS_INDIA for their commendable job of declaring the results in record 10 days, much ahead of the schedule.



Check your result at https://t.co/Fbmm0s9vCP June 1, 2022

READ | NEET PG Result 2022 declared on nbe.edu.in: Steps to check the results

The NEET PG 2022 exam saw 1,82,318 candidates out of the 2,06,301 scheduled appear in 849 centres across 267 cities. The exam was conducted as per original schedule after intense calls for postponement from some quarters. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) also wrote to Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya requesting him to reconsider dates for the NEET PG 2022 exam.

Those calling for postponement had argued that the date for NEET PG 2022 was classing with NEET PG 2021 counselling, thereby not leaving candidates with adequate time to prepare. A plea was also filed in the Supreme Court, which the apex court rejected on May 13, stating that the needs of patient care were paramount.