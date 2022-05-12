NEET PG 2022: Priyanka Gandhi lends support to students, requests Health Minister to postpone exams

Priyanka Gandhi lends support to students

Postpone NEET PG 2022: Medical aspirants, who are demanding the postponement of entrance exams, have found support from opposition party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. In latest development, the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee in charge of Uttar Pradesh has also lent her support to the student's voices.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted and urged Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya to consider the plea of medical students for postponement of the exams. She went on to say that the delay in NEET PG counselling has caused a lot of distress to students.

"Mansukh Mandviya ji, due to the delay in counselling of NEETPG2021, the candidates of NEETPG2022 are putting forward a very legitimate demand to postpone the examination by a few weeks. Please relieve these youths from mental stress by taking the step of postponing the exam for a few weeks," urged Priyanka Gandhi.

Medical aspirants across the country have been requesting the government for the NEET PG 2022 examination to be postponed by about 8 to 10 weeks which will be held as per schedule on May 21. Meanwhile, a plea has also been filed by the students in the Supreme Court, seeking postponement of the postgraduate medical entrance examination.

The bench of Justice DY Chandrachud has consented to an urgent hearing on May 13. Senior advocate Rakesh Khanna has filed a plea on behalf of doctors who want the NEET PG exam dates to be postponed by about 8 weeks. The petition will be heard by Bench of justice DY Chandrachud and PS Narasimha.