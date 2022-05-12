NEET PG 2022 postpone: IMA writes to Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, says ‘no time to prepare’

File photo

The debate regarding the postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Post Graduate (NEET-PG) 2022 has intensified over the last few days, with students running social media campaigns and urging the Centre to change the dates of the exam.

Now, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has now written a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, urging him to reconsider and reschedule the dates for the NEET PG 2022 exam, which is currently set to be conducted on May 21.

In the letter, the IMA has written that they want the dates of the NEET PG 2022 examination to be further pushed as the medical entrance is now clashing with NEET PG 2021 counselling, which is giving the aspirants less time to prepare for the test.

The NEET PG 2021 counselling was supposed to be conducted till the end of March, but due to the Supreme Court hearings, the schedule was further delayed. Now, the counselling is expected to end on May 15, giving aspirants just a week to prepare for the NEET PG 2022.



In the letter to Mansukh Mandaviya, IMA has written, “The difference between NEET PG 2022 exam date and the completion of 2021 counselling is too short for an aspirant to prepare and appear for an extremely difficult exam like NEET PG.”

Further, the medical aspirants have also said that many students were serving as Covid warriors during the Covid-19 pandemic, due to which their final examinations stand delayed and internship requirement has not been fulfilled, thus they are unable to appear in the exam.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court had also agreed to hear the plea regarding the postponement of the NEET PG 2022 examination on May 13, providing a slight glimmer of hope to the students.

In a meeting chaired by the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on April 30, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) took a decision not be postpone the NEET PG 2022 exams, and conduct it on May 21.

