NEET PG 2022: Result, toppers list out, important details here

NEET PG 2022 result, toppers list out

NEET PG 2022: National Board of Examinations, NBE had declared the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET PG 2022 on June 1, 2022, and the list of toppers has also been released online at the official website -- nbe.edu.in.

Shagun Batra secured the first rank in the exam. The second position has been bagged by Joseph.

The NEET PG exam was conducted on May 21, 2022. The result for medical entrance has been released sooner than it was expected. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also appreciated NBE's work of declaring the so soon.

Go to the official website nbe.edu.in or click on the NEET PG 2022 result link

NEET PG 2022: How to check

NEET PG result PDF will be displayed on the screen

Download the PDF and search roll number using Ctrl+F keys

Verify the details mentioned in the result PDF

Also check the NEET PG cut off percentile and scores

The NEET PG 2022 score card is also expected to be out on June 8, 2022. Once released, candidates can check the score card at the official website -- nbe.edu.in.

NEET PG Admissions 2022 process will also begin soon. Candidates may please note that the authorities are expected to release the NEET PG counselling schedule soon. Once released, the details would be updated here.

