NEET PG 2022: Counselling schedule expected soon, check important details here

NEET PG 2022 | Photo: PTI

The National Eligibility Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET-PG) counselling schedule is expected to be released by Medical Counseling Committee (MCC). Once the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Schedule is released, candidates can register for the same through the official website, mcc.nic.in.

This year, the NEET PG 2022 Counselling will be conducted online for 50 per cent of All India Quota seats in government institutions, central universities, deemed universities, ESIC, and AFMS institutes. The other 50 per cent seats will be filled as part of the counselling process of respective state authorities. The registration dates for NEET PG 2022 will be shared soon after the counselling schedule is released.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Number of seats

MD: 26,168

MS: 13,649

PG Diploma: 922

DNB CET: 1,388

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022 result was declared on June 1, 2022. Interested candidates can click here to check the list of documents needed to register for the NEET PG 2022.

Read: NEET UG 2022: Expert suggests subject-wise important topics to cover for 100% results