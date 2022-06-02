NEET PG 2022: Meet topper Dr Shagun Batra, know how she prepared for AIR 1

File Photo

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate or NEET PG 2022 results were released on Wednesday in record time. Delhi-based Dr Shagun Batra secured the top rank across the country in the prestigious postgraduate examination.

Dr Batra did her MBBS studies from the Maulana Azad Medical College in Delhi. This was her first attempt at NEET PG. Coming from a non-medical family background, Dr Batra revealed in a recent interview that she had no plans to take up a career in the field and her becoming a doctor was a decision that she took at the last moment.

MAMC shining bright like it always does! Many congratulations to the achievers. And to those who feel they could’ve done better- Trust the Maulanian blood in your veins and give it another shot! You’ll make it, like so many of us! @ANI @HindustanTimes @AshishOnGround pic.twitter.com/ZsZgW3yjs6 — Resident Doctors Association MAMC (@MamcRda) June 2, 2022

About the topper

She did her schooling from Delhi Public School (DPS) in Delhi’s RK Puram. Dr Batra has been acing exams and topping her class since school days, being the school topper in board examinations for Class 12, and continuing the streak by being a gold medallist in her MBBS course, it was reported. Nevertheless, topping NEET PG 2022 with All India Rank (AIR) 1 still came as unexpected for her. Daughter of a housewife mother and father working in IT industry, she is the first in her family to become a doctor. She reportedly lost her brother around three years ago during her MBBS years.

NEET PG 2022 preparations

Dr Batra concluded her internship just recently. However, her NEET PG preparations had already begun in the 3rd year of her MBBS studies. About her preparations, she revealed that her preparations centred on self-studying. She managed college, studying on her own as well as coaching with “proper planning and strategy”, she told a leading media outlet.

Exam strategy

She also followed an exam day strategy comprising good practices including sleeping well the night before, having breakfast and ensuring punctuality. For aspirants and peers, Dr Batra advises trusting instincts when answering questions.

On NEET PG 2022 postponement calls before exam

On the calls for postponement that preceded the exam and if they distracted her, Dr Batra has reportedly said that she knew that the date wouldn’t be revised and so kept away from social media and all the distraction.

