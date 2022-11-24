NEET PG 2022: MCC releases revised counselling schedule, stray vacancy round to begin on Nov 28

File photo

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the schedule of the National Eligibility Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET) PG Counselling 2022. The NEET PG counselling revised schedule for both AIQ and state quota counselling is mentioned below. According to the schedule, NEET PG Counselling 2022 stray vacancy round will begin on November 28 for AIQ seats.

MCC has urged educational institutions to consider the weekends and holidays as working days to keep up with the schedule. "For ensuring faithful obedience of time schedule and also keeping in view the limited time available for conducting counselling, all participating institutes/colleges are directed to treat all Saturdays/ Sundays and Gazetted Holidays as working days," Stated MCC.

NEET PG mop-up round seat allotment result 2022 was released on November 20 and more than 8000 candidates were allotted admission in the round. As per schedule, the last date for the candidates who have been allotted admission in the mop-up round is November 24, 2022.

NEET PG Counselling Schedule 2022

Stray vacancy: AIQ and Deemed and central Institutes: November 28 to 29, 2022/ State Counselling: November 30 to December 2, 2022

Last date of joining: December 2, 2022

Commencement of academic sessions for PG courses: October 20, 2022