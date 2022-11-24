Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

NEET PG 2022: MCC releases revised counselling schedule, stray vacancy round to begin on Nov 28

The last date for the candidates who have been allotted admission in the mop-up round is November 24, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 06:58 AM IST

NEET PG 2022: MCC releases revised counselling schedule, stray vacancy round to begin on Nov 28
File photo
Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the schedule of the National Eligibility Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET) PG Counselling 2022. The NEET PG counselling revised schedule for both AIQ and state quota counselling is mentioned below. According to the schedule, NEET PG Counselling 2022 stray vacancy round will begin on November 28 for AIQ seats.
 
MCC has urged educational institutions to consider the weekends and holidays as working days to keep up with the schedule. "For ensuring faithful obedience of time schedule and also keeping in view the limited time available for conducting counselling, all participating institutes/colleges are directed to treat all Saturdays/ Sundays and Gazetted Holidays as working days," Stated MCC.
 
NEET PG mop-up round seat allotment result 2022 was released on November 20 and more than 8000 candidates were allotted admission in the round. As per schedule, the last date for the candidates who have been allotted admission in the mop-up round is November 24, 2022.
 
NEET PG Counselling Schedule 2022
 
Stray vacancy: AIQ and Deemed and central Institutes: November 28 to 29, 2022/ State Counselling: November 30 to December 2, 2022
Last date of joining: December 2, 2022
Commencement of academic sessions for PG courses: October 20, 2022 
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Indian Army takes delivery of Kalyani M4 bulletproof vehicle, can protect from blasts and grenades
Diabetes diet: 5 healthy carbs for people with Type 2 diabetes
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Meet Tushar Kalia, winner of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show
Dare to bare like Urfi Javed? See bold photos
ICC T20 World Cup: Here's a look at India's predicted XI against arch-rivals Pakistan for upcoming match
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical Illusion: Can you find the snake hidden among the giraffes
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.