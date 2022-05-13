NEET PG 2022 Latest Update: Exams likely to be held on May 21, Supreme Court to hear plea today

(Image Source: IANS)

NEET PG 2022 Latest Update: In what could be a big setback for many medical aspirants, the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), in all probability will conduct the NEET PG 2022 exams as per the schedule date on May 21.

Sources have told news agency ANI on Thursday that several states have shown less interest to pursue such a course and hence, there are slim chances for postponement of the exams. This comes amid growing demand among aspirants and medical fraternity to postpone NEET PG 2022 exams by 8 weeks.

Earlier, the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) had cautioned the aspirants and other stakeholders against false and bogus information being circulated in its name. Recently, the Press Information Bureau had clarified that a fake news was been circulated on social media about exam being postponed.

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) also said that it has also not received any assurance from the Union Health Ministry after a brief discussion. On Wednesday, IMA had requested Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya to reschedule the NEET PG exam scheduled for May 21.

Speaking to ANI, IMA president Dr Sahajanand Prasad Singh said they met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Kevadia in Gujarat. "We met Union Health Minister and discussed with him the postponement of NEET PG 2022. He said only seven states want to postpone and we are looking into it," Dr Singh said.

The aspirants must note that the NEET PG 2022 is scheduled to be held on May 21. On the other hand, the Supreme Court is likely to hear on Friday a petition seeking postponement of the NEET PG 2022 examination.

After senior advocate Rakesh Khanna requested for an urgent listing of the petition, a bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and PS Narasimha announced they will hear the matter on Friday, which has already been scheduled for hearing.