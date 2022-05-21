NEET PG 2022 exam TODAY, check exam day guidelines

File photo

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Post Graduate 2022 is set to be conducted today (May 21), as per schedule. The exam comes after a month of speculation, court plea and demands for postponement of NEET PG 2022. The admit card was released on Monday (May 16). Candidates will now be in their final phases of preparation.

NEET PG 2022 exam important guidelines:

- As per the official notification from the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), the NEET PG 2022 exam will be conducted on May 21, 2022, across the country.

- The timing of the exam will be from 9 am to 12:30 pm. NEET PG 2022 will be conducted in computer-based mode.

- No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination centre without original government photo ID proof verification.

- Candidates will need to carry required documents to the centre, details of which can be found in the information bulletin and admit card.

- Candidates should reach the exam centre in time. The NEET PG 2022 exam halls would be closed at 8:30 AM and no entry would be allowed afterwards.

- Candidates are not allowed with any electronic items such as mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, etc inside the exam hall.

- It is mandatory for the candidates to carry a government-issued identity card.

Exam pattern for NEET PG 2022

The exam pattern for NEET PG 2022 comprises multiple-choice questions (MCQs) which the candidates will have to answer via a computer-based testing mode in the exam centres. There will be 200 MCQs where only one of the options will be the correct answer. Candidates will get three and a half hours to answer these questions.

Marking scheme for NEET PG 2022

The NEET PG 2022 exam questions carry a negative marking scheme. An incorrect answer will deduct 25% of the marks to be obtained from the question from the score of the candidate. Each correct answer will score 4 marks while an incorrect answer will mean a 1-mark deduction. Unanswered questions will get 0 marks.