NEET PG 2022 exam to be postponed? Supreme Court likely to take call tomorrow

The Supreme Court of India will most likely be hearing the plea regarding the deferment of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG exam 2022, which is scheduled to be conducted in March, as well as the extension of the internship deadline.

The hearing regarding the postponement of the NEET PG 2022 and extension of the internship deadline was earlier scheduled for February 7 but according to sources, the Supreme Court bench will most likely hear the matter tomorrow, February 4.

The plea seeking the postponement of the examination was filed by six MBBS candidates, who said that the dates need to be pushed further by the National Board of Examinations so that the candidates who have enrolled in the NEET PG 2021 counselling can be accommodated.

The petition is also seeking the extension of the internship deadline for the same reason. The conditions specified by the board for internship have also been challenged by the petitioners, and the matter will most likely be heard by the apex court tomorrow.

According to the current requirements, hundreds of MBBS aspirants who could not complete their internships due to the Covid-19 pandemic, would not be eligible to appear for the NEET PG 2022 exam, which is set to be conducted on March 12, 2022.

The lawyer representing the students said, “The petitioners (with 1500 candidates) have mentioned that they were in Covid duties in the year 2021 and therefore their internship was postponed. They have submitted that they are victims of circumstances and that they were not informed at any time that serving in Covid duties would tantamount to a situation where they will not be eligible to appear for the NEET-PG.”

According to the petition, the students are seeking the deferment of the internship deadline till at least May 31, 2022. This development comes just weeks after the Supreme Court permitted the conduction of the NEET PG 2021 counselling, which had been on pause for several months.