NEET PG 2022 Exam: Supreme Court to hear plea for postponing exam dates

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2022 postponement plea will be heard in the Supreme Court today. The hearing on the postponement of NEET PG exam 2022 and extension of the internship deadline was earlier scheduled for February 7.

National Board of Examinations (NBE) has set NEET PG 2022 Exam Date for March 12, 2022. But due to a clash with Counselling dates, and delay in Internships owing to Covid-19 duties, aspirants want exam postponed.

The Supreme Court hearing is expected to be heard by a bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud. The plea for the postponement of NEET PG exam 2022 and extension of the internship deadline was filed on January 25 by six MBBS candidates.

In their plea the petitioners have urged that the dates need to be pushed further by the National Board of Examinations so that the candidates who have enrolled in the NEET PG 2021 counselling can be accommodated. The petition also seeks the extension of the internship deadline for the same reason.

The plea states that many MBBS graduates would not be able to take up the examination due to non-completion of the mandatory internship period. Many candidates have claimed that while they were in the midst of Covid duty their internships were postponed.

They stated that they were not told from before hand that participating in front-line duties could result in them becoming ineligible to appear for their post-graduate exam. NEET PG 2022 Postponement demand has stirred social media over the last few days.