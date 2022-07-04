NEET PG 2022 Counselling schedule expected on mcc.nic.in soon, know list of documents needed

File Photo

The Medical Counselling Committee is likely to announce the NEET PG 2022 Counselling schedule soon. The results for the NEET PG 2022 were released on natboard.edu.in on June 1 and the counselling will be done in online mode for 50 per cent of the All India Quota (AIQ) seats.

All candidates who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET PG 2022 and cleared it will be able to check the counselling schedule on mcc.nic.in once it is released.

The Medical Counselling Committee is likely to release the counselling schedule soon. Following this announcement, respective states will initiate the process of PG counselling.

The committee will share the counselling schedule for 50 per cent of AIQ seats in central universities, government institutions, deemed to be universities, AFMS and ESIC Institutes.

The other 50 per cent sears will be filled as part of counselling process of respective state authorities. The registration dates for NEET PG 2022 will be shared soon after the counselling schedule is released.

Here’s a list of all important documents that candidates need to register for NEET PG Counselling

Candidates who want to register for the NEET PG 2022 Counselling will need:

Proof for Date of Birth Valid ID proof Caste certificate, if applicable Disability Certificate, if applicable NEET PG 2022 admit card NEET PG 2022 result Mark Sheets of MBBS or BDS professional examinations MBBS or BDS Degree Certificate Internship Completion Certificate Registration certificate issued by National Medical Commission, NMC

Notably, the NEET PG 2022 Counselling process is likely to be similar to the 2021 pattern. The candidates who cleared the NEET PG 2021 Counselling gave four rounds – Round 1, Round 2, Mop Up Round and Stray Vacancy.

Candidates must note that confirmed details about the NEET PG 2022 Counselling process will be released when the MCC announces schedule on mcc.nic.in.