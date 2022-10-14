Search icon
NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 registration ends today at mcc.nic.in, direct link here

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The registrations for Round 2 opened on October 10 and will be closing today (October 14, 2022).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 08:49 AM IST

File photo

NEET PG 2022 Counselling registrations to end today October 14, 2022. Candidates who have not applied for Round 2 for admission to postgraduate courses can do it through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in. Eligible candidates can register and submit their choices on the official website – mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG Counselling registration started on October 10, 2022. The choice-locking process will begin at 3 PM in the afternoon today and end at 11:55 PM.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Steps to apply

  • Visit the official website – mcc.nic.in
  • Click on the PG Medical Counselling tab available on the homepage
  • Click on the link provided for Round 2 Registrations
  • Enter your required credentials NEET PG Roll Number, date of birth 
  • Fill in the application form and upload all documents required
  • Pay the counselling fees and submit the form
  • Upload your choices for NEET PG Counselling and submit them
  • Save the confirmation page for future reference.

This is the last round for NEET PG Counselling registrations. After this, the Committee will register for mop-up round. The mop-up round registration will begin on October 31, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MCC.

