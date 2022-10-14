NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 registration ends today at mcc.nic.in, direct link here

File photo

NEET PG 2022 Counselling registrations to end today October 14, 2022. Candidates who have not applied for Round 2 for admission to postgraduate courses can do it through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in. Eligible candidates can register and submit their choices on the official website – mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG Counselling registration started on October 10, 2022. The choice-locking process will begin at 3 PM in the afternoon today and end at 11:55 PM.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Steps to apply

Visit the official website – mcc.nic.in

Click on the PG Medical Counselling tab available on the homepage

Click on the link provided for Round 2 Registrations

Enter your required credentials NEET PG Roll Number, date of birth

Fill in the application form and upload all documents required

Pay the counselling fees and submit the form

Upload your choices for NEET PG Counselling and submit them

Save the confirmation page for future reference.

This is the last round for NEET PG Counselling registrations. After this, the Committee will register for mop-up round. The mop-up round registration will begin on October 31, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MCC.