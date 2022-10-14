NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 registration ends today at mcc.nic.in, direct link here

NEET PG 2022 Counselling registrations to end today October 14, 2022. Candidates who have not applied for Round 2 for admission to postgraduate courses can do it through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in. Eligible candidates can register and submit their choices on the official website – mcc.nic.in.
NEET PG Counselling registration started on October 10, 2022. The choice-locking process will begin at 3 PM in the afternoon today and end at 11:55 PM.
NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Steps to apply
This is the last round for NEET PG Counselling registrations. After this, the Committee will register for mop-up round. The mop-up round registration will begin on October 31, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MCC.