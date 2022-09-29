NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 1 choice locking restarts today at 3 pm on mcc.nic.in

File photo

NEET PG 2022 Counselling choice locking facility to begin today by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Candidates can avail of this facility for Round 1 through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

The link will be activated at 3 pm today to lock the choices. As per the revised schedule, the seat processing of Round 1 will be done on September 30, 2022. The choice filling facility can be done till tomorrow, September 30, 2022.

Candidates who are satisfied with their choices exercised earlier need not make any changes and the software will pick earlier locked choices of candidates for seat processing. However, those who want to make changes in their choices can unfreeze their choices after giving ‘Consent’ on MCC portal.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Steps to lock choices