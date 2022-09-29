Search icon
NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 1 choice locking restarts today at 3 pm on mcc.nic.in

MCC will begin NEET PG 2022 Counselling choice locking facility from September 29, 2022 onwards.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 02:47 PM IST

File photo

NEET PG 2022 Counselling choice locking facility to begin today by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Candidates can avail of this facility for Round 1 through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

The link will be activated at 3 pm today to lock the choices. As per the revised schedule, the seat processing of Round 1 will be done on September 30, 2022. The choice filling facility can be done till tomorrow, September 30, 2022.

Candidates who are satisfied with their choices exercised earlier need not make any changes and the software will pick earlier locked choices of candidates for seat processing. However, those who want to make changes in their choices can unfreeze their choices after giving ‘Consent’ on MCC portal. 

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Steps to lock choices

  • Go to the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on NEET PG 2022 Counselling link and fill in the required details.
  • Fill in the choice form and lock the choices.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Your choices have been locked.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

 

