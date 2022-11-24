Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop Up Round last date for reporting TODAY, check list of important documents

Candidates will be able to download their allotment letters to carry with them from the official website www.mcc.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 01:14 PM IST

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop Up Round last date for reporting TODAY, check list of important documents
File Photo

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has said that the NEET PG Counselling Mop Up Round Reporting is all set to end today - November 24, 2022. According to the revised schedule released by MCC, today is the last date to appear for reporting.

The reporting for NEET PG Counselling for the AIQ seats will be ending today, November 24, 2022. While, the NEET PG 2022 State counselling will be ending on November 29, 2022.

Candidates will be able to download their allotment letters to carry with them from the official website www.mcc.nic.in.

READ | ICAI CA Foundation December Mock Test Series II to begin from November 28, check direct link, other details

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Dates to remember 

Mop Up Round reporting last date

AIQ Quota: November 24, 2022
Deemed + Central Institute: November 24, 2022
State Counselling: November 29, 2022 

Stray Vacancy begins

AIQ Quota: November 28 to 29, 2022
Deemed + Central Institute: November 28 to 29, 2022
State Counselling: November 30, 2022, to December 2, 2022

Last date of joining

AIQ Quota: December 2, 2022
Deemed + Central Institute: December 2, 2022
State Counselling: December 2, 2022

READ | New allegations against Kanye West explained: Rapper accused of showing Kim Kardashian's nude photos

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Important documents required for reporting

NEET PG 2022 Allotment letter issued by MCC
NEET PG Result, rank card
Mark Sheets of MBBS/BDS 1st, 2nd & 3rd Professional Examinations.
MBBS/BDS Degree Certificate/Provisional Certificate
Internship Completion Certificate
Date of birth validating certificate
ID proof
Caste certificate (If applicable)
EWS certificate (If applicable)

Once MCC concludes the mop up round for NEET PG Counselling is completed, the stray vacancy round would start. The NEET PG Counselling Stray Vacancy round will begin on November 28, 2022, onwards.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Indian Army takes delivery of Kalyani M4 bulletproof vehicle, can protect from blasts and grenades
Diabetes diet: 5 healthy carbs for people with Type 2 diabetes
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Meet Tushar Kalia, winner of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show
Dare to bare like Urfi Javed? See bold photos
ICC T20 World Cup: Here's a look at India's predicted XI against arch-rivals Pakistan for upcoming match
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical Illusion: Can you find the snake hidden among the giraffes
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.