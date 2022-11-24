NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop Up Round last date for reporting TODAY, check list of important documents

File Photo

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has said that the NEET PG Counselling Mop Up Round Reporting is all set to end today - November 24, 2022. According to the revised schedule released by MCC, today is the last date to appear for reporting.

The reporting for NEET PG Counselling for the AIQ seats will be ending today, November 24, 2022. While, the NEET PG 2022 State counselling will be ending on November 29, 2022.

Candidates will be able to download their allotment letters to carry with them from the official website www.mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Dates to remember

Mop Up Round reporting last date

AIQ Quota: November 24, 2022

Deemed + Central Institute: November 24, 2022

State Counselling: November 29, 2022

Stray Vacancy begins

AIQ Quota: November 28 to 29, 2022

Deemed + Central Institute: November 28 to 29, 2022

State Counselling: November 30, 2022, to December 2, 2022

Last date of joining

AIQ Quota: December 2, 2022

Deemed + Central Institute: December 2, 2022

State Counselling: December 2, 2022

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Important documents required for reporting

NEET PG 2022 Allotment letter issued by MCC

NEET PG Result, rank card

Mark Sheets of MBBS/BDS 1st, 2nd & 3rd Professional Examinations.

MBBS/BDS Degree Certificate/Provisional Certificate

Internship Completion Certificate

Date of birth validating certificate

ID proof

Caste certificate (If applicable)

EWS certificate (If applicable)

Once MCC concludes the mop up round for NEET PG Counselling is completed, the stray vacancy round would start. The NEET PG Counselling Stray Vacancy round will begin on November 28, 2022, onwards.