NEET PG 2022 Counselling expected to begin from September 1, schedule to release soon at mcc.nic.in

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET PG 2022 Counselling is expected to start soon. According to media reports, NEET PG 2022 Counselling is expected to begin on September 1, 2022. The NEET PG 2022 Counselling schedule is expected to release soon at www.mcc.nic.in.

According to a PTI report, the NEET PG 2022 Counselling will commence for all central universities, deemed universities, and 50 percent All India quota seats and 50 percent state quota seats of medical and dental colleges simultaneously. Official notice and schedule is yet to release.

Officials said that the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) under the Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health will conduct the counselling in online mode.

Keeping in mind that 748 seats are still lying vacant in NEET Superspeciality counselling for the academic year 2021, the government has decided to conduct a special round of counselling without any cut-off percentile eligibility to prevent wastage of seats and in the larger public interest as a one-time measure, the officials said.

Usually, NEET PG 2022 is held in January and the counselling starts in March.

But because of Covid-19 and the delay in the last year's admission process, this year's exam was held on May 21 and the results were declared on June 1, a senior official said.

"Also, inspections of medical colleges are being carried out by the NMC and the last date of issuing a letter of permission is August 15. Hence, it has been decided to start the counselling process from September 1 so that all the new seats can be included in the first round of counselling itself," the official said.