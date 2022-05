NEET-PG 2022 is scheduled on May 21.

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a plea seeking postponement of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG 2022) examination, saying the needs of patient care is paramount. "The request to postpone NEET-PG 2022 cannot be entertained as it would affect patient care and doctors' career; the needs of patient care is paramount," the court said.

