NEET PG 2022: Admit card to be released soon at nbe.edu.in, SC rejects plea seeking exam postponement

File photo

The Supreme Court on Friday has decided not to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Post Graduate (NEET-PG) 2022, citing reasons of doctors’ careers and the needs of the patients.

"The request to postpone NEET-PG 2022 cannot be entertained as it would affect patient care and doctors' career; the needs of patient care is paramount," the court said. NEET-PG 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on May 21.

Also Read: NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court rejects plea seeking to postpone exam, says patient care 'paramount'

NEET PG 2022 Admit Card is scheduled to be released on May 16. Candidates who have registered for the NEET PG have to download the admit card through the official website nbe.edu.in. All aspirants must note that since the NEET PG 2022 postponement plea has been rejected, the exam will be held as per the original schedule, on May 21.

Medical aspirants had filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking the postponement of the NEET PG 2022 examination since the dates of the test are clashing with the already-underway NEET PG 2021 counselling, which was delayed several times.

The petitioners were seeking the deferment of the examination by 4 to 8 weeks so that those who appeared for NEET PG 2021 counselling have enough time to prepare for this year’s exam.

NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses.