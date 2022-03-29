NEET PG 2022: Application correction window opens on March 29, know steps to make changes

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 application correction window is opening today (March 29). Candidates who have applied for the NEET PG 2022 courses can make changes in their application through the official website of NBEMS on nbe.edu.in. The last date to make corrections to the NEET PG 2022 application is April 7, 2022.

For the unversed, NEET PG 2022 will be held on May 21 from 9:00 am to 12:30 pm as a Computer Based Test (CBT). Candidates will be applying for the MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the year 2022.

The admit card will be issued on May 16. The result is expected to be declared by June 20.

NEET PG 2022: Steps to make changes

Visit the official website - nbe.edu.in

Click on the 'NEET PG 2022' on the homepage.

Enter your login details

Click on the edit window and make changes to the form.

Submit the NEET PG 2022 application form once done.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for future use.

The admit card will be issued on May 16, 2022, and the exam will take place on May 21, 2022. The results will be declared by June 20, 2022. Candidates can check more related details through the official website mentioned above.