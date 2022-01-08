NEET PG 2021: Scorecard to be released SOON at nbe.edu.in- Check schedule here

NEET PG 2021 scorecard is to be released on October 9, 2021, on the official website, as per NBE official notice. Candidates can download the NEET PG 2021 scorecard through the official website of NBE on natboard.edu.in. The NEET PG result was released on September 28.

The NEET PG cut-off 2021 score for General category students is 302, for the reserved category the score is 265 for students including the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes, and 283 for persons with disabilities.

The result of NEET-PG 2021 indicates the NEET PG 2021 rank of the candidates for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma courses and Post MBBS DNB and NBEMS Diploma Courses (2021 admission session) has been declared. The candidates can check at natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in

“Individual scorecard for NEET-PG 2021 will be available for download at NEET-PG website nbe.edu.in by 09th October 2021. Scorecard will not be sent to individual candidates. This result-cum-score card is intended to provide the total score obtained by the candidate and NEET-PG 2021 Rank which is the overall merit position of the candidate amongst all the candidates who have appeared in NEET-PG 2021 after applying tie-breaker criteria as mentioned in the NEET-PG 2021 Information Bulletin. It will also provide information like a total number of correct and incorrect responses of the particular candidate,” read the official notice.

“Candidature is purely provisional subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in the Information Bulletin for NEET-PG 2021 and verification of their Face ID wherever required. The merit position for All India 50% quota seats shall be declared separately in due course,” it added.