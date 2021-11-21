NEET PG 2021 Latest Update: Counselling expected to begin after THIS date on mcc.nic.in

NEET PG 2021 counselling is likely to begin by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) after November 23. In October, MCC informed the Supreme Court of India that NEET PG counselling will not begin until it decides the validity of the implementation of EWS and OBC reservation in the all India quota (AIQ) medical seats. The counselling for NEET PG 2021 was earlier scheduled to begin from October 25, 2021, to 50% AIQ seats.

Counselling was put on hold by the apex court until it decides the validity of the Centre's decision to introduce OBC and EWS reservation in All India Quota (AIQ).

NEET counselling: MCC issues important notice

MCC which conducts the all India quota NEET counselling 2021, has issued an important advisory for UG medical aspirants and has asked them to BEWARE of fake agents or allotment letters issued in their name. MCC has said that they don't send allotment letters to the candidates directly and if a candidate is selected, they will have to download their provisional allotment letter from the MCC website - mcc.nic.in.

The counselling committee has said that if any candidates receive such a letter from a fake website to an agent then they should report it to the MCC and file an FIR (First Information Report) with the police.

Medical aspirants are eagerly waiting for the announcement of NEET 2021 counselling dates across India, it is expected that NEET 2021 counselling will begin soon for admission to different medical colleges across the country.

MCC will conduct the counselling for students seeking admission to government medical and dental colleges for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats and 100% seats in deemed/central universities, ESIC/AFMS institutes, AIIMS and JIPMER.