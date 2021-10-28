Headlines

Jawan box office collection day 1: Atlee film takes monstrous start, SRK smashes own record of Bollywood's best opening

US President Biden departs for India to attend G20 Summit

India's first UPI-enabled cash withdrawals promise convenience, know how it works

Education

Education

NEET PG 2021 Latest Update: Counselling expected to begin after Nov 16 on mcc.nic.in

NEET PG 2021 Counselling has been put on hold due to an ongoing matter in Supreme Court.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2021, 02:18 PM IST

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) Counselling has been asked to be put on hold by Supreme Court until it decides the validity of the Centre's decision to introduce OBC and EWS reservation in All India Quota (AIQ). As per the latest updates, the NEET PG Counselling is expected to begin after November 16, 2021, as SC has adjourned the hearing of EWS, OBC reservation in AIQ till the mentioned date.  

Earlier, the last date to complete the registration process of the first round was October 29, 2021, till 12 pm. The counselling for NEET PG 2021 was earlier scheduled to begin from October 25, 2021, to 50% AIQ seats. 
 

The result of seat allotment as per round 1 counselling was scheduled to be released on November 3, 2021. After the second round of counselling for All India Quota seats, the students who take admission will not be allowed to vacate the seats. MCC will conduct the counselling for NEET-PG 2021 for admission to 50 per cent All India Quota seats of all states except J&K, seats of central/deemed universities, ESIC/AFMS institutes.

The Centre has given its assurance to the Supreme Court that till the next hearing (November 16) it would not commence with the Counselling. 

The matter was being heard by a Bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Vikram Nath and BV Nagarathna.

NTA NEET 2021 entrance exam result: In a significant development that will affect lakhs of NEET 2021 candidates across the country, the Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday (October 28) allowed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to declare NEET 2021 entrance exam result.

Earlier, the NTA was directed by the Bombay High Court to announce the results after holding a re-examination for two students. The SC, however, stayed the HC's order thus paving the way for the NTA to declare NEET 2021 entrance exam result.

The SC passed the order while hearing the plea regarding NEET 2021 re-exam for two candidates from Solapur, Vaishanavi Bhopali and Abhishek Shivaji. During the hearing, the NTA accepted before the SC that invigilators committed a mistake which resulted in a mismatch of answer sheets of 6 candidates.

