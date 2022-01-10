NEET PG 2021: Individual scorecard released at nbe.edu.in for AIQ 50% seats - Direct link

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released the NEET PG scorecards on Sunday (January 9) for online counselling for All India 50% quota seats. Candidates can check the official notice on the official website of NBE on natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

The scorecard contains the roll number and individual marks and scores obtained out of 800.

The NEET PG result was declared on September 28 and the scores of the candidates were released on the same day. NBE released the ranks of the candidates on October 1 along with their scores in the NEET PG exam after applying the tie-breakers.

The result of NEET-PG 2021 indicates the NEET PG 2021 rank of the candidates for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma courses and Post MBBS DNB and NBEMS Diploma Courses (2021 admission session) has been declared. The candidates can check at natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in

“Individual scorecard for NEET-PG 2021 will be available for download at NEET-PG website nbe.edu.in by 09th October 2021. Scorecard will not be sent to individual candidates. This result-cum-score card is intended to provide the total score obtained by the candidate and NEET-PG 2021 Rank which is the overall merit position of the candidate amongst all the candidates who have appeared in NEET-PG 2021 after applying tie-breaker criteria as mentioned in the NEET-PG 2021 Information Bulletin. It will also provide information like a total number of correct and incorrect responses of the particular candidate,” read the official notice.

“Candidature is purely provisional subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in the Information Bulletin for NEET-PG 2021 and verification of their Face ID wherever required. The merit position for All India 50% quota seats shall be declared separately in due course,” it added.

Steps to Download NEET PG 2021 Scorecard

- Go to the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in

- Click on the NEET PG 2021 tab available on the homepage

- Click on the scorecard link

- Enter your required details

- Download your scorecard and take a printout for further use