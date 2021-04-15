NEET PG 2021 exam postponed due to COVID-19, next date to be decided later

New Delhi: Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Science & Tech, Earth Sciences Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday announced the postponement of NEET PG 2021. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on April 18.

Taking to microblogging website Twitter, the minister said that the next date for the exam will be decided later. The decision has been taken in wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

"In light of the surge in COVID19 cases,GoI has decided to postpone NEETPG2021 exam which was earlier scheduled to be held on Apr 18. Next date to be decided later.Decision has been taken keeping wellbeing of our young medical students in mind," he tweeted.

In another tweet, the minister said that the health and safety of young doctors is paramount.

"Health & safety of our young doctors is paramount. Next date to be decided after reviewing the situation later," read his tweet.

A total of 1,74,886 candidates have registered for the NEET PG 2021 exam. Of these, 24,360 candidates have registered for Doctor of Medicine and 12,690 have registered for Master of Surgery. 922 seats are registered for PG Diploma.

Medical students appearing for NEET PG 2021 were demanding that the examinations should be postponed citing COVID-19 In India in the country. For this, the #postponeneetpg campaign was also being run on the social media site Twitter. The National Board of Examinations (NBE) had issued the NEET PG 2021 Admit Card on 14 April.