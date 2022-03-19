NEET PG 2021 Counselling: MCC to conclude Mop-up round registrations today at mcc.nic.in

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the date for NEET PG Counselling 2021 Mop Up registrations. According to the notification, candidates can register themselves for NEET PG Counselling 2021 Mop Up till 7 PM on March 19 at mcc.nic.in.

“MCC of DGHS has extended the Schedule for Mop-up Round of PG Counselling,” stated the official notice issued by MCC. The new schedule for NEET PG Counselling 2021 Mop Up Round Registrations can be checked on the official website of MCC.

“New Registration available up to 05:00 PM of 19.03.2022. Payment of Registration Fee available up to 07:00 PM of 19.03.2022. Choice locking will commence at 03:00PM of 20.03.2022 and continue till 11:55 PM of 20.03.2022” the notification added.

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Steps for Mop Up Round Registrations

- Visit the official MCC website –mcc.nic.in

- Click on 'PG Medical Counselling' and then click on 'Online registration' on the homepage

- Enter your required credentials to login.

- Fill in the application form, upload all necessary documents.

- Submit your application fees

- Download and take a print out