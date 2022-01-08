NEET-PG 2021: Candidates unhappy on SC upholding 27% quota for OBC, 10% for EWS

NEET-PG 2021: The Supreme Court on Friday, in an interim order, allowed resumption of medical counselling for NEET-Post Graduate admissions for the year 2021-22. The apex court also upheld the validity of 27% OBC and 10% EWS quotas.

While on one hand, the NEET-PG 2021 aspirants heaved a sigh of relief over the beginning of the counselling process after four months delay, they are unhappy with the new reservation policy. As per new quota policy, a 27% quota for OBC and 10% for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates have been introduced within the medical and dental college seats under the All India Quota.

With the Supreme Court unhelding the OBC and EWS quotas, 50% of postgraduate and 15% of undergraduate seats will be filled under the All India Quota. Some candidates had filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the new reservation policy, but the court upheld the policy for this session.

The Supreme Court stated that it will revisit the rationale behind keeping family income of Rs 8 lakh as the limit to allow a candidate to get the benefit of 10% quota under Economically Weaker Section (EWS). Many aspirants took to Twitter to express their unhappiness.

What particularly is concerning is that the new reservations are in addition to 15% reservation for SC and 7.5% reservation for ST candidates under the All India Quota. Under National Eligibility cum Entrance Test conducted for granting admission in medical UG seats of India, 50% seats are alloted under All India Quota.

The rest of the seats are give by respective states based on merit. Besides, there is also a demand for decentralising the medical entrance exam.