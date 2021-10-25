NEET-PG 2021 Big Update: SC asks Centre to put counselling on hold - Here's why

Supreme Court of India on Monday asked the Centre to put the counselling for NEET-PG 2021 on hold until it decides the validity of the Centre's decision to introduce OBC and EWS reservation in All India Quota (AIQ). Earlier, the last date to complete the registration process of the first round was October 29, 2021, till 12 pm.

The result of seat allotment as per round 1 counselling was scheduled to be released on November 3, 2021. After the second round of counselling for All India Quota seats, the students who take admission will not be allowed to vacate the seats. MCC will conduct the counselling for NEET-PG 2021 for admission to 50 per cent All India Quota seats of all states except J&K, seats of central/deemed universities, ESIC/AFMS institutes.

Supreme Court bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud was hearing a petition challenging the Centre's and Medical Counselling Committee's (MCC) decision to implement a 27 per cent quota for Other Backward Class (OBC) and 10 per cent for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category in NEET admissions for the medical courses.

Senior advocate Arvind P Datar mentioned the matter saying that the full schedule for the counselling had been announced. Taking note of this, SC directed that the counselling should not proceed till the court decides the EWS-OBC reservation issue.

NEET PG 2021 counselling: How to register

Go to the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee of India, mcc.nic.in.

Go to the ‘News & Event’ section available on the home page and select the appropriate link.

Enter the required details to register and pay the requisite application fees.

Also, complete the choices filling option and click on submit.

Now, take a printout of the submitted registration form for any future reference.