NEET PG 2020 result declared at nbe.edu.in; here's the direct link to check score

The results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduates (NEET-PG) 2020 have been declared by the National Board of Education (NBE).

The result indicates the scores obtained by the candidates and is available on NBE's official website- nbe.edu.in

NBE conducts NEET for admissions to medical courses (MD/ MS) and PG Diploma courses. The exam will offer a total of 19,953 MD, 10,821 MS, 1979 PG Diploma, 1338 DNB CET seats to medical graduates who qualify in the entrance test.

NBE conducted the NEET PG 2020 exam on 5th January 2020 as a Computer-Based Test.

The exam, like several other postgraduate examinations, has a cut-off score for various categories.

Here's a step-by-step brief on how to check NEET PG 2020 result:

1) Visit the official website of NBE- Nbe.edu.in

2) Click on NEET PG 2020 Result link.

3) It will redirect you to a PDF with the roll number of all selected candidates

4) Check your roll number in the PDF.

Click here for the direct link.

The scorecard of all the candidates who appeared in the exam will be available for download on NBE's official - nbe.edu.in- by February 3, 2020.

Meanwhile, all the candidates who have qualified the exam shall be called for a counseling process that is conducted by MCC, DGHS, MoHFW, and State Government Bodies.