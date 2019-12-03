NEET PG 2020: Application correction window opens, make changes before 7th December
The window will be opened till 7th December 2019.
Application Correction Window for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduates (NEET-PG) 2020 has been opened today by the National Board of Examinations (NBE).
All the candidates who have applied for NEET PG 2020 exam can edit their applications for the PG Medical Entrance Exam.
Candidates need to log onto the official exam portal of NBE i.e. nbe.edu.in to correct mistakes in NEET PG 2020 Applications.
There are five non-editable details and candidates cannot change them. These key details are
Candidate’s Name
Candidate’s Mobile Number
Candidate’s Email ID
Test City
Nationality
Steps to edit the application form for NEET-PG 2020
1. Go to the official website- nbe.edu.in
2. Click on the direct link for NEET PG 2020 exam
3. Enter your user name and password to login.
4. Click on the Application Correction link.
5. Make the necessary changes to the NEET PG Application form as required.
6. Check it twice and Save the changes.